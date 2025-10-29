Backstage Update On Santos Escobar’s WWE Status

Recently, PWMania.com reported that WWE star Santos Escobar, who recently re-signed with the company, was expected to appear on last Monday night’s episode of RAW at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Many fans speculated that teaser videos, which ultimately turned out to be promotional materials for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, hinted at Escobar’s return to the company. However, he did not appear on the show.

According to PWInsider.com, although Escobar wasn’t seen on screen, he was present backstage during RAW.

Escobar’s WWE contract expired on October 7, but he re-signed with the company the following day. This timing has fueled speculation that WWE may be planning to reintroduce him into an ongoing storyline or transition him to RAW’s active roster.

Escobar last competed for the company at AAA x WWE Worlds Collide in June, where he, along with Berto and Angel, faced El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown in a six-man tag team match, resulting in a victory for Legado Del Fantasma.

There is currently no information regarding when Escobar will make his official return, but updates will be provided as they become available.