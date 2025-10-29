AEW Dynamite airs live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX.

On tap for tonight is a Don Callis Family Summit, Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta in a “Trick or Treat” Tornado tag, Samoa Joe vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Hook vs. Ricochet in an AEW title eliminator, Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart in the AEW women’s tag title tournament, as well as FTR vs. Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed vs. Jurassic Express in an AEW tag-team title eliminator.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE: FRIGHT NIGHT RESULTS – OCTOBER 29, 2025

We shoot inside the Halloween-decorated arena as Excalibur welcomes us to the show. He tells us that we’re headed straight to the ring for our opening contest.

“Trick Or Treat” Tornado Tag

Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta

The familiar sounds of Orange Cassidy’s theme hits the house speakers and out comes the “Freshly Squeezed” one for our first match of the night. He settles in the ring, his theme dies down, and then the lights go down. Darby Allin’s music hits and out comes Cassidy’s partner.

With the first team settled into the ring, Allin’s music cuts off. The demonic sounding entrance tune plays for their opposition, and out comes The Death Riders duo of Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta. It’s time for a “Trick Or Treat” Tornado Tag in our opener.

As soon as they the ring, Bryan Danielson makes a crack about Garcia’s new ring shorts, and all four men in the ring immediately begin brawling. After a couple of minutes of back-and-forth action, we see Allin get the crowd on their feet with a big dive from the ring to the floor.

The action continues and we see Yuta and Garcia settle into the offensive lead, beating down Cassidy in two-on-one fashion through the crowd. Out of nowhere, Allin hits a balcony dive to take them both out. This once again gets the crowd to come unglued.

Allin hits a dropkick off the barricade as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break while the action continues at ringside and in the crowd.

When the show returns, we see Garcia and Yuta are doubling team Allin in the ring, with a double surfboard like move. Yuta and Garcia set up a table on the outside. Cassidy is back in the ring and with his hands in his pockets, he drop kicks Yuta and Garcia.

Cassidy hits the ropes and DDTs Yuta. Cassidy goes a stunt dog millionaire, but Garcia counters with a headlock and then drags Cassidy to the table. Yuta comes off the top rope and lands on Cassidy as the table breaks. In the ring, Allin gives Garcia his skateboard and tells him to use it.

Allin hits Garcia with a code red and covers him for just a two count. Yuta and Cassidy are on the top rope. Allin climbs up from behind and low-blows Yuta. Cassidy hits Yuta with a DDT. Allin then lands on Yuta with a coffin drop. Cassidy covers Yuta, but Garcia breaks up the three count.

Cassidy drops Garcia to the floor with an Orange Punch! Cassidy then goes after Garcia on the floor. Allin applies the Scorpion Death Lock on Yuta as he quickly taps out. Allin and Cassidy get the win. As Allin’s music plays, the two throw candy out to the fans in the crowd.

Winners: Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy

HOOK With A Message For Samoa Joe

Once the opener wraps up, we head backstage with “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” himself. HOOK walks into the venue talking about his match tonight. He says he’ll get a win and get his shot at the world title. He then goes closer to the camera and says that he will focus on Samoa Joe to make sure he doesn’t.

Fright Night 4-Way Fight

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey) and Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus)

Backstage, we see Renee Paquette standing by with Don Callis. She brings up The Don Callis Family Summit later tonight. As she does, he sees The Young Bucks walking and calls them over. He tells them they look like they could use a ‘family’ the way AEW has been treating them.

He says he’ll show them an example of what he can do for them. He tells them to check out their entrance video and special effects. Out they go to their theme, with Don Callis appearing on the screen to deliver a big, over-the-top, dramatic ring introduction as an awesome pyro show takes place.

From there, the Midnight Express-sounding entrance theme the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler hits. Out they come accompanied by Stokely Hathaway. JetSpeed duo Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight come out after that. Then, Jurassic Express duo Luchasaurus and ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry come out.

The bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Stokely Hathaway joins Excalibur and Bryan Danielson on special guest commentary for this one. Bailey and Perry look like they’re going to start things off, but Harwood force tags himself in and Perry out. Harwood doesn’t fare well with Bailey, and Perry tags back in.

We see a wild spot from the ring to the floor involving Bailey and Harwood crashing onto the other guys in the match at ringside. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see the action still in progress.

When the show returns, we see the action still in progress. Perry hits Nick with a lariat. Lucha is as he takes down FTR with a shoulder tackle. JetSpeed are sent to the floor by Perry. Perry hits Nick with a destroyer and Lucha covers him for only a two count.

Knight goes after Lucha, but is hit with a headbutt. Knight comes back and DDT’s Lucha. Bailey lands on FTR and the Bucks on the floor! Knight is up on the top rope, as Lucha moves. Nick spring boards in, but is caught by Lucha. Bailey takes down the Bucks with a thrust kick and then leg sweep.

Knight comes off the top and is caught by the Bucks. Knight is hit with a BTE Trigger. Nick covers Knight, but he kicks out at two! Lucha sends Nick to the floor. He then lands on Nick with a moonsault off the apron. Knight is up on the top and hits a UFO splash on Matt. FTR hits Knight with a shatter machine for the win.

Winners and new #1 contenders for AEW tag-team titles: FTR

Don Callis Family Summit Gets Tense

After a video package airs featuring highlights of Hangman Page’s comments and warning to Samoa Joe from last Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, we return inside the arena for the advertised Don Callis Family Summit. With that said, Don Callis comes out with most of his faction.