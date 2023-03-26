Big Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite (3/29/2023)

A championship match has been added to the lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite show.

During the Saturday night edition of AEW Rampage on TNT this week, it was announced that Kenny Omega will be putting his IWGP United States Championship on-the-line next Wednesday night.

Announced for next week’s installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS is Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb for the IWGP U.S. title.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 3/29 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.