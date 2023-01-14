Big Match Announced For WWE Royal Rumble “Go-Home” Episode Of SmackDown

A big match is already official for the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 “go-home” edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week’s installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program, Rey Mysterio made his return, only to be confronted and subsequently attacked by Karrion Kross.

This set up a one-on-one showdown between the two on the final blue brand Friday night program before the first WWE premium live event of 2023.

Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross is scheduled for the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 "go-home" edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.