Big Update On Randy Orton’s WWE Status And Return

Veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton is expected to make his WWE return soon.

According to WRKDWrestling, Orton is expected to make a comeback as soon as WWE Money In the Bank on Saturday in London.

Furthermore, WWE insider Boozer Rasslin has hinted at Orton’s upcoming return. People are saying “good things” about Orton’s situation lately, it was noted. It was also stated that Orton was always scheduled to return after WrestleMania 39, but “complications occurred.”

WWE has a target return date for Orton, according to reports. However, it was noted at the time that, while no specific date was given, it was stated that it would not be this summer, but rather this calendar year. In addition, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle gave a positive update on Orton just this week, as reported here.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Orton has not wrestled since the May 20, 2022 episode of SmackDown, and he underwent lower back fusion surgery in late 2022. In late November, his father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr., told fans that his son was “coming along” and would be back soon. It was reported at the time that Orton would be out of action for an extended period of time, possibly until this year.

Internal WWE rumblings about Orton began in mid-March, which was notable because there had been no formal internal discussion about Orton for quite some time. Orton’s father then stated in May that Randy was training but was unsure if he would return to in-ring action. He also claimed that doctors advised Orton not to return to the ring. “Randy will do what Randy will do,” Cowboy stated.

