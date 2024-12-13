Big WWE Names Returning After Years For Saturday Night’s Main Event Special

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event returns this Saturday, airing live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock at 8 PM ET from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, N.Y. The event promises a night of thrilling action and nostalgia, with legendary faces set to make appearances.

The card features several marquee matches, including Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens, a triple-threat match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship with GUNTHER, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor, and WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan taking on IYO SKY. Other highlights include Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre and the finals of the WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament.

Rhodes has teased bringing a historic piece of WWE history to the show, adding extra intrigue to his championship defense. For more details, click here. Additionally, reports suggest a top star’s return is imminent, potentially happening during this event.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE has also booked several legends, including Ted DiBiase, Jimmy Hart, Tito Santana, Greg Valentine, and Koko B. Ware, for the show. While it’s unclear if they will have on-screen segments or simply appear in the crowd, their presence adds to the event’s retro theme.

With a stacked card and surprises on the horizon, Saturday Night’s Main Event is shaping up to be a must-watch spectacle for fans old and new.