Billy Corgan Believes He Is The Biggest Heel In The NWA

NWA President Billy Corgan appeared on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how the company has a lot of good heels and tough male and female wrestlers and part of that is those NWA wrestlers going on social media and voicing their opinions.

Corgan said, “Oh yeah, we got a lot of tough hombres and ladies in there. I don’t think we go out of our way to court controversy, but I also think we’re very proud of who we are, and not everybody agrees, but that’s the modern wrestling fan. Part of being a modern wrestling fan is getting on social media and voicing your opinion, which is totally fine.”

Corgan also talked about how he believes he is the biggest heel in the NWA because he will not turn his promotion into every other wrestling company that’s out there.

“I just draw the line on where the fans book the promotion. I’m not a fan of the fans booking the card or the promotion. I think, at the end of the day, in that way, I’m probably the biggest heel in the NWA because I just won’t turn the NWA into every other wrestling company that’s out there.”

