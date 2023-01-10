Bobby Lashley Returns On WWE Raw, Declares Himself For 30-Man Royal Rumble Match

“The All Mighty” is back.

Bobby Lashley made his WWE television return on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Lashley appeared as Monday night’s show from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. during a promo segment that featured Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and WWE U.S. Champion Austin Theory.

Lashley blasted Theory with a Spear and declared himself for the Royal Rumble match after announcing that he is back following the completion of his suspension.

Check out video footage of Bobby Lashley’s return on the 1/9 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Birmingham, AL. via the video embedded below courtesy of WWE’s official Twitter feed.