WWE RAW Results – January 9, 2023

Kicking off this week’s Raw with Kevin Owens looks to address Roman Reigns ahead of their Undisputed WWE Universal Title match, but JBL’s music hits and he cuts him off. JBL rags on Alabama, then says no one believes he can actually beat Roman Reigns. He then introduces fans to Baron Corbin and reminds Owens that he’s the only person to have a pinfall victory over Reigns.

Corbin then heads down with a mic in hand. He then reiterates JBL’s point regarding his inability to beat Reigns and says if he’s in the Royal Rumble, he will go on to win the entire event and main event WrestleMania 39 with Reigns all the while Owens buries his face into the top turnbuckle JBL tells him to listen up and show respect, and Owens says he missed most of what they were saying because they weren’t saying anything relevant. Owens says he’s in the mood for a fight and challenges Corbin to a match. JBL accepts the match on Corbin’s behalf.

Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin wastes no time. He delivers a series of right hands and stomps, then whips Kevin Owens into the corner. Owens fires off right hands, but Corbin sends him into the corner. He delivers a right hand to his midsection, but Owens manages to send him into the ring post. He follows it up with a pair of lariats and a senton, but Corbin rolls out of the ring. Owens follows him out there and sends his head into the announce desk before Corbin chokeslams him on the apron that takes us to a break.

After the break Owens delivers a cannonball to Corbin in the corner. He ascends to the top, but Corbin meets him there. Owens pushes him off and delivers a Swanton Bomb, then goes for a pin but Corbin kicks out. Owens looks for a Stunner, but Corbin blocks it. Owens manages to deliver a superkick. Corbin fires back with a DDT but Owens delivers a series of forearms. Corbin plants him with Deep Six, then goes for a pin but Owens kicks out. Corbin delivers a right hand before Owens manages to pull out a Stunner for the win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

After the match Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos launch a surprise attack on Owens, but Owens fights them off. Solo Sikoa runs in and delivers a right hand, allowing The Usos to recover. They then beat down Owens and send him into the barricade. They grab a chair, but Owens fights back and eventually manages to grab it and beats them down with it, causing the trio to retreat. Sikoa looks to go another round with Owens, but The Usos, Adam Pearce and other officials prevent him from doing so.

Back from the break, Adam Pearce approaches The Usos and Sikoa. He informs them there will be a Tag Team Turmoil match later tonight to determine their next number one contenders, then informs Sikoa he has a match later against Dolph Ziggler and tells him he has dealt with Owens. He then has The Usos escorted out.

We then head to a video of Alexa Bliss’ attack on Bianca BelAir last week.

Bliss appears on the announce desk and says BelAir was smart to hide because she’s afraid of her. She calls herself the face of evil and says she doesn’t feel bad about what she did because she hasn’t felt this good in a long time. She says she is finally in charge and says she’s not afraid to tear more scars into BelAir’s face.

Uncle Howdy’s logo then appears and we get a video from him. She asks Bliss if she feels in charge, then heads to the ring. He laughs while staring her down.

Bayley grabs a mic before the bell rings and addresses Becky Lynch. She says she doesn’t know if Lynch is jealous of Damage CTRL’s bond, but she’s not there tonight because she can’t stand the fact she lost to her. She gives Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky the night off then tells Lynch to watch watch what she does to Michin.

Michin vs. Bayley

Bayley rains down right hands then Michin then delivers a swinging neckbreaker and returns the favor, then delivers a dropkick and sends her to the outside. She delivers a running kick off the apron that sends us to a break

After the break Bayley delivers a suplex to Michin on the outside. She tosses her back in the ring, then goes for a pin. Michin kicks out and sends Bayley to the outside, then hits a tope suicida. She gets her back in, then delivers a series of kicks, followed by a Pele Kick and a German suplex. Michin looks for a cannonball, but Bayley ducks out of the way. She manages to deliver a roundhouse kick to Bayley’s head, but Bayley manages to roll her up with her feet on the ropes for the win.

Winner: Bayley

We then head backstage to Cathy Kelley is with Candice LeRae. Kelley asks for an update on Johnny Gargano’s injury, and LeRae says he should be back at 100% injury soon. Kelley asks LeRae what’s next for her and she says the Royal Rumble is on her mind. Rhea Ripley walks in and tells her she’s delusional if she thinks she’ll win the match. LeRae tells Ripley she has just as good of a chance as her, then tells her they don’t have to wait until the Rumble. Ripley accepts her challenge.

United States Champion Austin Theory says the champ is here then says fans have to accept that the now is forever He then taunts Seth Rollins for being absent, then says Rollins limped away from the ring because his knee couldn’t hold up. He says Rollins was outclassed, outshined and taken to school by him last week.

Rollins’ music hits and he heads to the ring on crutches. He then grabs one of the crutches and plays air guitar on it before grabbing a mic as fans sing his song. Theory says as much as fans want to sing his song, it doesn’t change the fact that he beat him last week. He says if Rollins is the mountaintop, then he is the pinnacle of the wrestling industry and he’s on to bigger and better things such as winning the Royal Rumble.

Rollins asks Theory is he’s done, then says while his knee isn’t at 100% yet, it will be in time for him to win the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania 39. Rollins tells him he’ll see him at the Royal Rumble, then looks to head to the back, but Bobby Lashley’s music hits and he heads to the ring.

Theory tells him not to get in the ring, but Lashley doesn’t listen. Theory grabs one of Rollins’ crutches and looks to hit Lashley, but he misses and Lashley catches him with a spear. He tosses him over the top rope, then picks up a mic and says it doesn’t matter who’s in the Rumble because he’s back. He says he can’t wait to manhandle every superstar in the Rumble.

Candice LeRae vs. Rhea Ripley

Solo Sikoa vs. Dolph Ziggler

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match

The OC vs. Judgement Day vs. Street vs. Hurt Business vs. Alpha Academy

