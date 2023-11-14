Bobby Lashley Reveals What He Still Wants To Accomplish In The WWE

WWE star Bobby Lashley recently appeared on an episode of WWE’s The Bump, where he talked about a number of topics including why he wears a suit.

Lashley said, “We’re stars. We get paid a lot of money. If you go to an NBA game and you see these guys, they’re like walking down the carpet. They’re like walking down the runway. You know, these guys are dressed to the nine and everything like that. I was like, we should be the same way. When we walk through the airport, it shouldn’t be the guys with the basketball shorts on a ripped up T-shirt. I was like, ‘Oh, those are pro wrestlers.’ No, bro, that’s not it. We need to hold ourselves with a level of respect because our company is big and we’re global and I want people to look at us in a certain way. I love sweats better than anyone else, but when you see me in public places, or you see me in a place walking to the building, walking from the building, going through the airports, everything like that, somebody that if they never watched wrestling before, they’re gonna say, ‘He’s gotta be somebody. Who is that’, and that in turn brings more people into watching or finding out or coming up to you and it’s like, oh, you’re a professional wrestler. Oh, you’re on Friday nights. Oh man, I’m gonna tune in to see that. You know, we’re thinking about growing the company and building this company so we have to look the part also.”

Lashley also talked about what he still wants to accomplish in the WWE.

“The thing that I do want is to win the WWE Championship again. I’d like to be able to win a tag title. The tag title gives me the Triple Crown.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.