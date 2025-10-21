Bobby “Sir Mo” Horne Passes Away At 58

WWE Hall of Famer Leilani Kai recently shared the heartbreaking news on her Facebook account that WWE veteran Bobby Horne, also known as Sir Mo, has passed away at the age of 58.

Horne had been suffering from a blood infection and pneumonia, along with several other health issues over the past few years, including kidney and liver transplants and a battle with COVID-19 in 2022.

Horne spent most of his career as part of the tag team Mo, often teaming alongside Nelson “Mabel” Frazier. They began their journey in professional wrestling together in the Southern independent scene as the Harlem Knights in 1991. They caught the attention of WWE (then known as WWF) while working for the USWA in 1993. Upon arriving in WWE, they adopted the name Men on a Mission and were accompanied by a manager named Oscar, who would rap as they entered the arena.

Mo and Mabel won the WWE Tag Team Championship from The Quebecers (Jacques Rougeau and Pierre Oulette) on March 29, 1994, in London, England, but lost the title just two nights later in Sheffield.

After Mabel gained more recognition by winning the 1995 King of the Ring tournament—following a turn against Oscar and the fans—he went on to have a lengthy career in WWE under the name Viscera. In the meantime, Mo returned to the independent wrestling scene, where he helped younger wrestlers aspiring to achieve stardom.

We at PWMania.com extend our heartfelt condolences to Sir Mo’s family, friends, and fans.