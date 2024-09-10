Bobby Steveson (Damon Kemp): ‘I Want To Get In With Another Big Company’

Former WWE NXT star Bobby Steveson recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Steveson said that he wants to keep on wrestling:

“I was wrestling for three years, like, pro wrestling for three years. You invest so much in those three years and you just don’t want to drop everything. That’s where I’m at. I don’t want to just throw away those three years and try something else. I want to keep wrestling. I want to get in with another big company. I want to wrestle everywhere and anywhere. I want to be able to see the world. Being with WWE and NXT, like, you get to meet a lot of different people, people from different cultures and stuff like that. That was also pretty cool, getting to see those types of people. So now it’s like, I want the opportunity to be able to travel to where those people are from, like Japan and the UK. Everywhere there’s a squared circle, I want to be on it.”

On getting good feedback from Cody Rhodes:

“After my main event match with Tyler Bate, I was in the locker room. He was getting ready to do something with Jey Uso. I was sitting in the locker room watching the show on the TV. He came over and said, ‘That was good stuff out there.’ I really appreciated that because, top dude. He came over to me and said, ‘Hey, great job. You look like you belong out there.’ You know you question yourself in the wrestling business. When Cody Rhodes came over to me in the locker room, I was like, alright, I must be doing something right. Just keep my head on straight and focus because if the biggest dog in the company is showing you love, you must be doing something right. That was pretty cool.”

