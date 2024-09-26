Bobby Steveson Reflects On His NXT Underground Match With Eddy Thorpe

Former WWE star Bobby Steveson (Damon Kemp) spoke with The Wrestling Classic on a number of topics, including his NXT Underground Match with Eddy Thorpe in June of 2023.

Steveson said, That was great. I think Eddy was getting there too [debuting for ‘NXT’]. I think I was his first big feud. I was really familiar with him… We’re pretty close now. We hang out on the outside.”

On planning the match:

“So, planning the match, we heard that we were going to do an Underground match, and I guess I heard before that it didn’t go over that well…so, we had a lot on our plate. We were like the guinea pigs of hopefully bringing it back…We wanted a good physical match; everything has to be laid in there. Eddy and I, we planned that match. Everything that was in that match, we put that together. We weren’t told what they wanted…the only thing we knew was the time… eight minutes.”

On bringing the Underground stipulation to NXT:

“We thought of it as if they didn’t do another match after this, we sucked. That day, we did a double taping. We were the last match…everything was stacked against us. We literally wrestled at 11 p.m. at night…We killed it…Me and Eddy take great pride in bringing NXT Underground back.”

You can check out Steveson’s comments in the video below.