Bodhi Hayward Reportedly Had Heat Prior to WWE NXT Release, Update on Recent Cuts

New details are coming to light regarding the circumstances surrounding Bodhi Hayward (Brady Booker) being let go from WWE NXT.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, rumors are circulating that Hayward suffered significant injuries and received criticism for skipping a show or multiple shows.

Another source mentioned that Hayward wasn’t making sufficient progress and that he sometimes wasn’t there when he was supposed to be.

In two segments that aired on NXT TV, WWE essentially wrote Hayward out of the storylines. In the episode that aired on October 25, there was a segment where Andre Chase voiced his displeasure to Hayward about his absence from school, which had allowed Duke Hudson to take Andre’s place. In the episode that aired on November 1, the day Hayward was let go, there was a backstage segment involving Chase University. During this segment, Hayward’s jersey was displayed and the topic of his release was brought up while fans in the arena jeered. In the end, Hudson became the official flag carrier for Chase University, taking over for Hayward in that capacity.

This week, WWE also announced the departures of Damaris Griffin, Ru Feng, Sloane Jacobs, and Erica Yan. It was stated that the reasons for the cuts were all related to performance and improvement, but the reason for Hayward’s release went beyond that.

The wrestlers who were released this week are subject to non-compete clauses that last for 30 days, which means that they will be free agents as of Thursday, December 1st.

WWE previously disclosed that there is an unofficial rule that states they want developmental talents to at least make it to TV within two years of entering the company. It is likely that there will be more regular NXT cuts in the future as a result of the large number of new signings that will not be featured on television.

