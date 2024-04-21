Booker T Addresses If He Has Plans On Wrestling Again

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how wrestlers never really retire and how he plans on wrestling again for his promotion.

Booker T said, “It’s hard to walk away from it. It really is. It’s so hard. I look at Matt and Jeff, Chris Jericho, Taker, The Rock sneaking into WrestleMania 40. That’s what the business is. We never really retire. Even myself, I’m thinking about having another match at Reality of Wrestling. I’ve been training. I’ve been getting myself together in the gym on a regular basis. I’m on the 30 day ab workout. I’m like, man, I can still do this. How are you gonna tell a man he can’t do it no more? You can’t do it.“

