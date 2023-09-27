Booker T Believes Matt Riddle Became Liability For WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “the Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his his run in TNA:

“I really didn’t realize how much fun that I did have in TNA. It was crazy. I really thought I was gonna be in TNA a whole lot longer than I was. I thought my run in TNA was gonna last about maybe five years. I really did. When things didn’t work out, when I kind of felt like things weren’t working out, let’s just say that, I said, ‘Well, maybe I should just go ahead and get out while I can.’ My contract was coming up, and honestly, they weren’t offering a whole lot of money, at least the money that I was thinking about anyway (he laughs). So I was like, I’ll take a hiatus and go home, and then the Rumble came up. I really thought that I was gonna be in TNA for quite some time. I don’t know. That’s just the way things work in the business. At the end of the day, I was listening to Ric Flair talking about, you know, a lot of the guys that got released today and the statement that he made was spot on, 100%. At the end of the day, it’s a business. Sometimes things work. Sometimes things don’t work out.”

On Matt Riddle being released from WWE:

“We were just talking about Riddle and what did I say that day? I said that’s only going to be tolerated so much. I think I said something like that. You know, you can get away with that kind of stuff only for so long. It catches up with you because then you become a liability. You don’t want people in the news for negative reasons. That’s the last thing you want. The last thing you need is having someone in the news for negative purposes.”

On Christian winning the TNT Championship:

“I always said Christian was the most underrated, perhaps, superstar in the history of the business. I’ve always said that. He’s always been extraordinarily good. The guy that you can count on to pretty much make the right decision every time in the middle of that square circle. I remember being in matches with Christian myself, where there was a Fatal-Four way or something like that. I would go and find a quiet spot and get some coffee and a sandwich and I would just chill and I would tell Christian, ‘Bro, just let me know what I’m doing tonight’, and he would let me know exactly when I was gonna do the sidekick, the scissor kick, and the spinaroonie, and it would be perfect timing and I would ask no questions. Sometimes you gotta know how to just be quiet and let someone else do the work for you and you take the credit. That’s the guy that we’re talking about as far as Christian Cage, and that’s my Christian Cage testimonial.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



