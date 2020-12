Booker T Comments On If Sting vs. Chris Jericho Could Work

During his recent podcast, Booker T commented on a possible Sting vs. Chris Jericho match in AEW:

“Hey man, I told ya it something that could be worked out with Sting. I didn’t see that posting until now, but Sting vs. Chris Jericho, and Chris Jericho has that look from when he went to Japan with the hat, with the little mouth paint just like Sting. You know what? I never thought about this. The blackjack with the spikes on. That was actually really cool. Nah man. It works. Not that Sting can’t touch the career of Darby Allin and some of those other guys. I really think there’s a place there for him as a character. That’s one thing about wrestling is that no matter how old you are, you can still be a character. Then Sting may be 61, he can still go out there and go. He can still do a little something in the ring. How much? I think it really wouldn’t matter for him and a guy like Jericho. I really think they can go out there, pretty much, with smoke-and-mirrors, and tell a story. With no disrespect to anyone, I think there is enough knowledge in their head to do smoke-and-mirrors and tell the story, even at the age Sting is right now. Even still at the age of Chris Jericho right now, I think, no disrespect. No disrespect to anybody, but I still think those guys don’t have enough knowledge in there head to be able to go out there and really smoke and mirrors, unlike the way young guys could go out there and do it today. And I say that because here in Houston, we had Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker [at WrestleMania 25]. At that time, it was about 100 years [combined] because both them were about 50 at the time. And they went out and had the best match on the card by far that night. They told the best story by far that night on the card. So my thing is, the perfect person that’s going to out there and dance with him properly, make sure he walks out of that ring, more importantly than anything [is Chris Jericho].”

“Maybe we can do this — we can get three out of this. We might even get three dances out of this. You never know. So, my thing is yeah, who’s the right guy? Every time someone comes to WWE, who’s the guy? AJ Styles. You’re not going to have to worry about anybody if they work with AJ Styles. AJ’s going to go out there because he’s learned over the years what the work is really all about. Chris Jericho, take nothing away from the guy. Over the years, he has learned what the game is truly all about. He’s like a walking encyclopedia as far as the wrestling game goes. So yeah, I could see that happening, and surely the fans of AEW would tune in to check that out. Without a doubt.”

(quotes courtesy of 411Mania.com)