Booker T Confirms Full-Time Job As Commentator For WWE NXT

Booker T is gonna hang around for a while.

The pro wrestling star recently spoke on his Hall Of Fame podcast about

“It was only supposed to be until the end of December. Wade Barrett is gone and forgotten as you can see (he laughs). That’s my job now. That’s my job. I’m full-time now,” Booker T said. “I’m full-time on NXT. I’m gonna be in your ear every Tuesday night. Wade Barrett, I don’t know if they’re going to keep him on, find a spot for him on RAW or SmackDown, but his ass isn’t coming back to NXT. Booker T stole that spot.”

He continued, “I told you guys I was going to steal it. I’m like Tom Brady. Once I get in the game, I ain’t coming out. The thing is, it wasn’t something I was expecting or anything like that, but I’m excited about it. I’m excited about this new venture.”

