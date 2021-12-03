Booker T Discusses Nia Jax Saying She May Not Wrestle Again, Her WWE Release

On an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Nia Jax being one of the many wrestlers who were most recently cut by WWE.

Jax had been on hiatus before her release while she focused on her mental health. She recently stated that it’s unlikely she will wrestle again.

“It’s a whole lot different I think for women than it is for men. Just think about it for a second. What do you remember Nia Jax being before she was ever in WWE? For her to actually have to go out and do other shows other than WWE, something that perhaps came to her and was an offer she probably couldn’t pass up, maybe something she didn’t even really want to do. Just think about that for a second. Sometimes when an opportunity comes and then you see what numbers are behind that opportunity, you say, ‘I’ll try this’, and it turns out to be a career for you for a period of time. But, who’s to say Nia Jax doesn’t want to do something else like have a family, have a regular life, and be able to breathe for a moment. I’m telling you, being on the road, it’s no party. Let me rephrase that. It can be a party all the time, but it’s not easy at all. If you’re the type that wants to do something else just for a moment, if you’re doing this, you can’t. If you’re on the road, you can’t. I can totally understand 100% where she’s coming from if she doesn’t want to do this. If she’s not going to do this for WWE, she’s probably like, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore’, so I totally understand.”

Booker T does think she would be an asset to another promotion if she did decide to wrestle again.

“Big fish in a small pond, no pun intended as far as a company like Impact. AEW, of course she can go over there and do big things and do great things. Personally, I don’t know if that’s the end game for someone like her just because she said losing this job the way she did so abruptly, she said she was crushed. She said she didn’t see it coming. That right there might have a lot to do with if she wants to do this or not. She will be great anywhere she goes. She really will. She was one of my favorite people I would see when I would come to TV. I always thought very, very highly of her.”