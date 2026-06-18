Booker T Explains How WCW Helped Shape WWE’s Success

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed various topics on his Hall of Fame podcast, including the rivalry between WCW and WWE, how WCW significantly improved WWE, and how he often wished he had been on the other side.

Booker T said, “I really do think WCW made WWE a whole lot better. I really believe when WCW was on the rise, and Taker and Austin and Rock and Kane and all those guys in that locker room had to come together and figure it out. They had to figure out, ‘What are we going to do to be able to combat this?’ Triple H, DX, and all that. They figured it out. But more importantly what they did that beat WCW, that really but a nail in our coffin was, those guys were going out there every freaking — and I say this as a guy who was right there in the middle of the war, I was in WCW, and I was wishing, a lot of those nights, I was on the other side. A lot of those nights, I was wishing I was on the other side. Because those guys went out there on Monday night in the middle of that squared circle and they brought it. They made it feel a certain way to me, watching from the other side.”

On the competition between WWE and AEW:

“The competition now is really going to have to kick in. Because like you say, those guys on the other side are working their butts off to give fans something totally different in the middle of that ring on a monthly basis from a PPV perspective. So, that’s something that’s going to have to be combated there again, in the middle of the ring. That’s the only that’s the only way it can play out. That’s where the war is really going to play out — in the middle of the ring, on television, in front of the world. Who’s got the best workers in the world? I was one of those guys sitting in that locker room saying, ‘Man, those guys over there are really, really good. I wish I was over there getting a chance to be a part of that.’ So it’s a competition thing, and I think it’s as real as it’s ever been right now.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)