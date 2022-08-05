Booker T on if Harlem Heat Will Return, Lex Luger Potentially Going in WWE Hall of Fame

Booker T discussed Lex Luger possibly entering the WWE Hall Of Fame on the latest “Hall Of Fame” podcast. Luger recently declared that he would make an effort to walk across the stage if he received the call to be inducted.

Booker said, “I was reading an article and it was about Lex Luger, and Lex Luger said if he was to get a WWE Hall of Fame induction, he would walk onto the stage. Man wouldn’t that be something special? Lex Luger, he deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. Get that out of the way right now. There is no question in my mind whether Lex Luger should be in the WWE Hall of Fame or not. Yes, he should be. The dude did a lot for the business and he was a major player. I always looked at Lex Luger as a major star. I always thought he was an upper echelon, top-tier guy. I’m not talking about his work or anything like that. I’m just talking about his aura and his persona and what Lex Luger brought from an overall broad perspective, top guy in the business. So yeah, I think he’s a Hall of Famer.”

When asked if he would be open to working with Stevie Ray again, Booker T responded:

“If my brother wants to do one last match for Starrcast, I’ll be there to watch it. I’ll be in the front row. As far as getting back in the ring and doing Starrcast with Harlem Heat, it ain’t happening. It ain’t ever happening ever again. You guys won’t see Harlem Heat ever again in the ring together. It’s over. It’s done. I’m just putting it out there because that’s just the way I feel about it. Just you bringing it up right now triggers certain things in me right now that makes me not feel real good about Harlem Heat doing anything ever again, honestly.”

