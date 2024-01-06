Booker T On What He Thinks WWE Has In Store For Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania 40

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including what he thinks the WWE has in store for “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Booker T said, “I don’t know what’s gonna happen with Cody, but I do know if The Rock has got some time off, this may be a window. Business is fluid. Sometimes the card is subject to change. I’m just saying. WrestleMania is a singular event. I don’t know how many other guys are gonna come out of that curtain and get that pop. It’s a no-brainer. It’s a no-brainer. It’s nothing against the talent on the roster or anything like that. But when you have an opportunity, just like we had a chance to get Roger Clemens, Roger Clemens came in, he didn’t even have to show up for practice.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)