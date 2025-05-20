Booker T Says His Wild Commentary Helps Make Stephanie Vaquer’s Moments Shine

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture about various topics, including his commentary style during Stephanie Vaquer’s matches, particularly her “Devil’s Kiss” move.

Booker T said, “It’s not for me. It’s not for me, it’s for Stephanie. It’s to shine some light on her because she is so friggin awesome. She’s such a great talent and doing such a great job in NXT. I didn’t see her being the one. I thought it was going to be Giulia or Zaria. Stephanie Vaquer came in there and has done such a great job as far as her in-ring performance as well as her entertainment value as well. We did the Bad Bunny thing together. She is such a cool person.”

On how Vaquer felt about his commentary:

“I think she liked it because when she started doing it, she would point at me like, ‘Let’s get ready to have some fun.’ A lot of people look at it and go, ‘Booker T is trying to steal the shine.’ When I was a young wrestler coming up, the spinaroonie would not be the spinaroonie if it wasn’t for Mark Madden going crazy when I did it. Then, it became a household name. For me, I’m trying to do the same thing for these young guys and girls coming up.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)