Shawn Michaels Names Stephanie Vaquer As “Ms. NXT”

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive Shawn Michaels spoke with Brad Gilmore of Reality of Wrestling about various topics, including which member of the NXT women’s roster he would consider to be Ms. NXT.

Michaels said, “Well, in the last couple of months, it’d have to be Stephanie Vaquer for the women’s side, our NXT Women’s Champion. She has just taken the entire world by storm. I think she’s somebody that already had an international name, but i think once she got on to NXT programming, the entire world and the entire globe — her popularity has just skyrocketed.”

On Mr. NXT:

“Look, I think it’s a toss up on our men’s side. I think they’d probably argue about it, but I think Trick Williams and Oba Femi are two guys with — Trick has unlimited charisma, but Oba also has a mystique and an aura about him. They’re two very different individuals but they’re both guys that are easily superstars that people see are going to be Raw and SmackDown superstars in the very near future I’m sure.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)