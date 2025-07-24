Tributes Pour In From Across The Wrestling Industry Following Hulk Hogan’s Passing

The professional wrestling community is in mourning following the death of Terry Bollea, known globally as Hulk Hogan, one of the most iconic and influential figures in sports entertainment history. Hogan passed away at the age of 71.

According to TMZ Sports, emergency medical personnel were dispatched to Hogan’s residence in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday morning following a report of cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, EMTs and police found the WWE Hall of Famer unresponsive. He was transported via ambulance to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The heartbreaking news comes on the heels of recent speculation regarding Hogan’s health, which had become a topic of concern among fans and peers alike in recent weeks.

As news of his passing broke, an outpouring of tributes from around the wrestling world began flooding social media—highlighting Hogan’s immense impact on the industry and the generations he inspired.

I lost another brother. Icon doesn't even touch it. Rest in power my friend. NWO 4 Life….and beyond — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 24, 2025

When I was a kid I ate my vitamins, said my prayers because Hulk Hogan told me to. He was someone I looked up to; a larger-than-life presence I copied constantly growing up. The voice, flexing, charisma, he made you want to be bold, loud, confident.

RIP, Hulk Hogan. pic.twitter.com/XrGgb6GAGz — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 24, 2025

Saddened To Hear About The Passing of Hulk Hogan…I Guess God Needed An Incredible Angel😇R.I.P.🙏🏻My Friend❤️ pic.twitter.com/BvWZTWCGoN — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) July 24, 2025

HULK HOGAN – THE GREATEST OF ALL Can’t thank you enough for all that you did for me and for wrestling fans all over the world. I loved you and I will miss you. My friend, Terry Bollea, RIP pic.twitter.com/DoM4tGaRHT — Sting (@Sting) July 24, 2025

The wrestling world has lost a true legend. His contributions to our business are immeasurable and for that I am appreciative. Thank you, Hulk Hogan. pic.twitter.com/aV4gdTcq4S — Undertaker (@undertaker) July 24, 2025

R.I.P Hulkster, thank you for opening up doors for so many people in the business including myself. There would not be a Kurt Angle, without the American Made, Hulk Hogan. My heart and prayers go out to his family. We lost a real icon today. pic.twitter.com/HgUqiNXKBb — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 24, 2025

Hulk was the man period. I often forget I got to work with and film segments with him regularly during his TNA run. Wrestling will never be the same. — Robert Stone (@MrStoneWWE) July 24, 2025

I am saddened to learn of the passing of pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. Hogan's name was synonymous with professional wrestling, transcending the industry to become an American pop culture fixture. My condolences go out to his fans, friends and family. Rest in peace. — Carlos… pic.twitter.com/BYNS6YeA6C — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 24, 2025

Sending positive thoughts, energy, and prayers to Hulk Hogan’s family and close friends during this time. Thank you for all the great memories and everything you gave to the business. Every encounter I had left a positive mark. Rest in power, brother. ❤️ 💪 🙏 pic.twitter.com/O9jRNoqnXV — RYBACK (@Ryback) July 24, 2025

Hulk Hogan was the reason I fell in love with wrestling. Thank you for the memories. I'll pray for peace and contentment for your family. pic.twitter.com/xqrSr4Rmhu — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) July 24, 2025

When I nearly lost my dad 8 years ago, one of the few people who was there for all of it was Hulk Hogan. My heart breaks for Nick and Brooke. Rest in peace, brother — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 24, 2025

Say what you want about Hulk Hogan, but his impact on pro wrestling is undeniable. RIP Hulkster. The end of an era. https://t.co/GgEc36KA9N — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) July 24, 2025

One of the reasons I got into wrestling. Hulk was always so nice to me and was the one celebrity that wanted to see all the kids I brought over from Bermuda. RIP legend. There will never be another. Hulkamania never dies. pic.twitter.com/cPKk68LQJj — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) July 24, 2025

WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans. — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When… pic.twitter.com/rOWLakMjr4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 24, 2025