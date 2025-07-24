Tributes Pour In From Across The Wrestling Industry Following Hulk Hogan’s Passing

The professional wrestling community is in mourning following the death of Terry Bollea, known globally as Hulk Hogan, one of the most iconic and influential figures in sports entertainment history. Hogan passed away at the age of 71.
According to TMZ Sports, emergency medical personnel were dispatched to Hogan’s residence in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday morning following a report of cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, EMTs and police found the WWE Hall of Famer unresponsive. He was transported via ambulance to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The heartbreaking news comes on the heels of recent speculation regarding Hogan’s health, which had become a topic of concern among fans and peers alike in recent weeks.
As news of his passing broke, an outpouring of tributes from around the wrestling world began flooding social media—highlighting Hogan’s immense impact on the industry and the generations he inspired.