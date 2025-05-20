WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 5/16/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Friday’s post-WWE Backlash episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.290 million viewers and a rating of 0.36 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 11.34% from last week’s 1.455 million viewers and 12.20% from the previous week’s rating of 0.41 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defending her title against “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax.