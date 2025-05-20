Logan Paul Says WWE Fans Wanted Him Fired

WWE star Logan Paul appeared on an episode of his Impaulsive podcast, where he discussed various topics. He mentioned that some fans had expressed a desire for him to be released from the company earlier this month during WWE’s mass talent cuts.

Paul said, “Some people are mad I didn’t get fired in the last round of WWE releases, they let a lot of people go. Not your boy. They were mad about that. The way I see it, you can’t let go a future world heavyweight champion…. That would just be ridiculous.”

