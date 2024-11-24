Booker T Shares His Thoughts On Reality Of Wrestling Being Named A WWE ID School

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently appeared on an episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, where he discussed a number of topics, including Reality of Wrestling being named a WWE ID school.

Booker T said, “You know, preparation is the only look you’re ever going to have in this world and this life that we’re living in. I’ve been preparing for this WWE ID program for almost 20 years now, 19 years. We’re a year away from 20 years with Reality of Wrestling. And we’ve been thinking about the training methods. We’ve been thinking about where these young guys are going to go to actually get to that next level. I was thinking about — in 2005, I was thinking about doing online classes. I just didn’t have the capabilities back in 2005.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

