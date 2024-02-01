Booker T Thinks WWE Should Sign Jordynne Grace After Her Performance In The Royal Rumble

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace belongs in the WWE.

Booker T said, “To see her go out and perform the way she did, when she made her walk to the ring, she looked like she belonged. She looked like she was part, I mean, not trying to take her or anything from TNA, but she fit right into the system right now. She looked great.”

He also talked about how he thinks WWE should sign Grace to a contract.

“Hey man, I think they should. But right now, I think she’s still under contract with TNA. Hopefully, if they can make some kind of a deal, where she can still work…I don’t know. This TNA deal seems like it’s something that’s really real.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



