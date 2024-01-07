Booker T Wants To See Alexander Hammerstone In WWE NXT

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he would really like to see former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone in NXT.

Booker T said, “Hammerstone, let’s get to him. That dude right there, I would like to see him get a shot. I really would. I’m serious. I really would like to see that guy get a shot. I think he, you know, covers all those bases. He checks off all of those boxes. I haven’t seen a whole lot of his work or anything like that. I think he’s [in] MLW, right? I would love to see that guy get a shot.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.