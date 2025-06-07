Brandi Rhodes Explains Why Liberty Hasn’t Seen A Wrestling Match Yet

Brandi Rhodes spoke with BET about various topics, including her roles as Chief Brand Officer and Executive Vice President of AEW.

Rhodes said, “It wasn’t about making history—it was about contributing creatively and being in the room. I brought a different voice to the table and helped shape the brand during a crucial time.”

On whether she and Cody have allowed Liberty to watch wrestling yet:

“She runs around the ring and plays, but she has no idea what’s going on. She’s turning four this month and has never seen a wrestling match. That’s a personal decision. One day she’ll get it—but there’s no pressure. Every time I post her, someone’s like, ‘Next generation!’ And I’m like—maybe not. If she wants to wrestle, sure. But just because her parents did it doesn’t mean she has to.”

On opening her own yoga studio:

“I’ll always be connected to wrestling—especially with Cody being such a major figure—but I knew early on I didn’t want wrestling to be the only thing. Too many people wait until their bodies give out before they figure out their next move. I never wanted to be one of those people.”