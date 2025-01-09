Braun Strowman Absent From WWE Events Due To Health Concerns

Braun Strowman is starting 2025 on the sidelines due to a severe illness that has taken a toll on the WWE star’s health. Originally, WWE SmackDown on January 3rd was set to feature a six-man tag team match with The Bloodline facing Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Braun Strowman as the main event. However, WWE announced a revised lineup hours before the show, replacing Strowman with Jey Uso.

It was later revealed that Strowman had been battling a serious illness that left him confined to a hotel room and caused him to lose over 30 pounds in just one week. Strowman shared his ordeal on social media, writing:

“We’ll see if people read what I post or not. Or just look at the cool pix. 2025 has been off to a ruff start for me. I picked up some kind of a bug last week and it had absolutely whipped my ass. I laid in a hotel room for four days three with a fever of 102 or higher for the first three days. A week later I am finally over what I think is the hump. My sever body aches are finally easing up. Today is the first day I have been able to move around and really do anything. I have lost 36lbs in this week. Had test taken and all they could determine is that it was a very bad Flu thankfully. I hate I have had to miss last weeks smackdown the premier of Raw on Netflix and I will miss tv again this week. This is yet another speed bump in the road. I will be back bigger stronger and badder than ever!!! There hasn’t been anything this life has thrown at me that I haven’t been able to able to OVERCOME and this sure as hell isn’t gonna stop me in having one of my best years to date!!!!! 2025 your ass is mine!!!!”

Strowman’s resilience and determination remain strong as he looks forward to recovering fully and making his return to the ring. We wish him a speedy recovery.