Braun Strowman Injured

Braun Strowman is one tough S.O.B.

The Big S.O.B. reportedly suffered an injury during the Last Monster Standing match with Bronson Reed on the 9/30 episode of WWE Raw, something Strowman confirmed in a new post on social media.

“After waiting a few days to see how this was gonna end up,” Strowman wrote. “This is where we’re at!!”

Strowman continued, “Tore my Groin 2 minutes into the Last Monster Standing Match last week on #Raw and pained my way through that son of a bitch. To yet again reminded the world I am The #MonsterOfAllMonsters.”