Braun Strowman Issues Update On His WWE Return, Comments On CM Punk’s Comeback, More

WWE star Braun Strowman recently appeared as a guest on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Below are the highlights:

“Good,” Strowman said about how he’s feeling. “I just recently got cleared to fully start weight training and stuff like that. Still got a little bit of process left but don’t worry. The monster is coming home.”

If he has a date when he will return:

“No date. You’ll know when I come back.”

If he is done with Roman Reigns:

“Never. I’m never finished with Roman Reigns. He is my arch nemesis and my greatest rivalry of my career and hopefully one of these days I’ll get back in there and get these hands on the Tribal Chief.”

Thoughts on CM Punk returning to WWE:

“He’s doing his job. At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and butts in the seats and well, it looks like he’s doing it. I’ve heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I’ll find out when I meet him and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else.”

On Randy Orton’s return:

“Oh my god. I literally was so happy to see Randy coming back because he went through quite a scare with the injury that he had, the surgery, and he comes back. He might look the best he’s ever looked at his career. I sent him a message right away. I said, ‘Big boy, I’m coming for you.’ He said, ‘Stay away from me.'” (he laughs)

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)