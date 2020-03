Bray Wyatt Comments On Facing John Cena At WWE WrestleMania 36

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt commented on facing John Cena at Wrestlemania 36 and answered a couple of questions from fans on Twitter regarding Smackdown:

To my mockingbird, Not a loss, but instead a sacrifice. He wasn’t a chapter in my tale. I began with a mission. And now I’m where I was supposed to be. You’ll see. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 29, 2020

Because it has to be where it all began. It’s a circle. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 29, 2020

Revenge is a confession of pain Chapter 4: atonement and the addict. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 29, 2020