Solo Sikoa Snaps Long-Losing WWE Streak

Following WWE WrestleMania XL and the Draft, the company’s booking of certain stars has changed as it enters a new era.

Solo Sikoa has received the biggest boost of his career so far. He signed with WWE in 2021. Solo was promoted to the main roster in September 2022 as a member of The Bloodline after working in NXT.

In this role, he served as Roman Reigns’ enforcer until Reigns left to rest after WrestleMania XL. Following that show, Solo took over as the faction’s leader, bringing in Tama Tonga and eliminating Jimmy Uso.

Sokoa’s biggest win of his career came in November when he defeated John Cena at the Crown Jewel PLE, but it was followed by a long losing streak. According to CageMatch.net, his most recent 41 matches included 39 losses and two no-contests.

That all changed on Wednesday night’s WWE house show in Bologna, Italy, when Sikoa and Tonga won a tag team match against Randy Orton and LA Knight.

This also marked Tonga’s WWE in-ring debut. This match will also take place during Saturday’s Backlash France.