Bray Wyatt Was On The Verge Of Signing With AEW Before Returning To WWE

Bray Wyatt was on the verge of becoming All Elite before returning to WWE last year.

Despite being close to returning to television following his WrestleMania 37 loss to Randy Orton, WWE released Wyatt in the summer of 2021. It was a shocking announcement because he was the company’s top star and earner.

Before Wyatt returned to WWE, it was reported that Vince McMahon disliked him personally and would yell derogatory remarks about his physique at him. It was also reported that Wyatt resisted creative ideas and called them out, which McMahon didn’t like, so Wyatt was labeled as having a “bad attitude.”

Triple H brought Wyatt back when he took over main roster creative. Unfortunately, the wrestling world lost Wyatt last week when he died of a heart attack. Wyatt never wrestled and kept a low profile in between WWE runs.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported in the most recent issue that AEW and other promotions were interested in Wyatt. Wyatt was so close to joining AEW that AEW’s broadcast partner, TNT, was informed of his debut date.

Meltzer stated, “At one point TNT was told of a date for him to debut in AEW, but it fell through, believed to be money-related. Impact was interested, as was AAA and Japanese groups.”