Kevin Nash Slams U.S. Politics In Blistering Independence Day Posts

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took to social media on Independence Day with a series of impassioned posts explaining why he chose not to celebrate the holiday, citing political disillusionment and what he sees as a steady erosion of American values.

Posting to X (formerly Twitter), Nash wrote, “I didn’t celebrate the 4th this year because I personally feel we’re not the home of the free. We lose constitutional rights daily. If you’re a bigot please unfollow me. Peace out.”

In a follow-up message, the outspoken wrestling legend added, “Happy 4 more trillion in debt day. Never felt this proud as we continue to destroy the empathy we once held for those less fortunate. So I guess Happy wealthy white 1% day.”

Was enjoyable to flush the white trash out today to block and remove them at least on this site. I didn't celebrate the 4th this year because I personally feel we're not the home of the free. We lose constitutional rights daily. If you're a bigot please unfollow me. Peace out — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 5, 2025

Happy 4 more trillion in debt day. Never felt this proud as we continue to destroy the empathy we once held for those less fortunate. So I guess Happy wealthy white 1% day. Enjoy your small regional hospitals while you can. Things just continue to get greater. Happy 4th…. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 4, 2025

The comments sparked a wave of responses from users across the political spectrum, prompting Nash to engage in multiple exchanges throughout the day. When asked which constitutional rights had been lost, he cited the separation of church and state and mentioned concerns over a CBS settlement involving Donald Trump, implying a potential First Amendment issue.

When one user suggested he should leave the country if he was unhappy, Nash, a U.S. Army veteran, fired back, “Raised my hand and gave an oath to die for the constitution to be upheld. I served my country. I shouldn’t have to leave.”

Raised my hand and gave an oath to die for the constitution to be upheld. I served my country. I shouldn't have leave. Let's start with those who didn't. Amazing who comes to mind — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 5, 2025

Nash also didn’t shy away from confrontational responses. When a commenter asked what race had to do with his remarks, Nash shot back, “Are you worried about being deported, Cracker? Sit in your Alabama double wide and shut the f*** up.”

Are you worried about being deported Cracker? Sit in your Alabama double wide a shut the fuck up. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 4, 2025

Despite his fiery tone, Nash clarified his stance on President Joe Biden, stating he wishes him no harm but doesn’t align with his current approach to leadership, “I wish no harm to anyone. Just wish he could stay on point on anything. He’s the President and was voted into power. Just not in sync with his ideas of what our country needs.”

I wish no harm to anyone. Just wish he could stay on point on anything. He's the President and was voted into power. Just not in sync with his ideas of what our country needs — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 5, 2025

Nash’s Fourth of July thread lit up the wrestling community, drawing both praise and criticism. He continues to co-host his popular podcast, Kliq This, where he often shares candid takes on politics, wrestling, and life.

