Bret Hart Reveals His Daughter Has Defeated Breast Cancer

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart announced on Instagram that his daughter Jade has successfully fought and overcome breast cancer.

Hart wrote, “I’m so immensely proud and joyful that my daughter Jade has triumphantly battled breast cancer with a courage and strength that will always define her. As a cancer survivor myself, I can’t begin to express how grateful I am, that my beautiful daughter Jade has won her fight. She proved that faith and love can beat anything when one’s heart is full. I am so proud beyond words. I wanted to share this video she made for #breastcancerawarnessmonth as a reminder to everyone that early detection is the best protection. Please remember to self examine and schedule your mammogram. #breastcancer #breastcancerawarenessmonth”