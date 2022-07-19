Britt Baker Addresses Adam Cole’s Current Status, Says He Needs Time to Recover

AEW Star Britt Baker recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Britt was asked about the status of Adam Cole’s medical condition. Here are the highlights:

Winning the Owen Hart tournament:

“That’s still so surreal just to be a part of the tournament in general. I was like, ‘Wow, we get to do that? AEW gets to do that and I get to be a part of it.’ It still doesn’t seem real to me because it’s just such an important part of wrestling history that was put on pause for a second essentially. Now fast forwarding, we’re going to have this tournament every year, and to be the first one, it is really special. I hope that we do his name and his legacy proud and we continue to.”

Adam Cole’s current status:

“He’s definitely recovering and healing. So I hope, just like everybody else, that we get to see him back in the wrestling ring soon, but he’s definitely going to have to take some time to recover.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)