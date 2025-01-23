Britt Baker Flat Out Denies Rumors That She Cheated On Adam Cole

AEW star Britt Baker, who has been the topic of controversy these past few days, took to her official Twitter (X) account and addressed rumors that she cheated on Adam Cole, whom she is no longer together with.

Baker wrote, “I understand we as performers are expected to have thick skin through opinions and lies we read about ourselves, but spreading lies about my personal life is just low, weird, and something I won’t tolerate. I’ve never cheated on anyone in my life. #TellYourSource.”

You can check out Baker’s post below.