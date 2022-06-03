Britt Baker Hints at Wanting a Match With AJ Lee

Britt Baker is interested in competing against AJ Mendez (AJ Lee) in a match.

On Wednesday, Mendez was seen backstage with her husband, CM Punk, at AEW Dynamite. Baker responded to a fan who tweeted a photo of Baker and Mendez from the show on Twitter by saying it’s her dream match. “Same,” Baker said in response.

Same — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) June 2, 2022

Mendez won the Divas Title three times during her time in WWE. She retired after working a six-woman tag team match on the RAW after WrestleMania 31. Lee has worked on comic books since leaving WWE in 2015, and she even authored her own biography in 2017. She’s also a part of the relaunch of the WOW Wrestling promotion.

Due to her history of neck difficulties, Punk previously stated that Lee would not be returning to wrestling. Mendez recently said that AEW’s Serena Deeb is the best wrestler on the roster.