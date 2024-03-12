Britt Baker Talks About People Making Move From WWE To AEW

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has big plans for 2024.

During a recent South by Southwest (SXSW) Panel appearance, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about having big plans for this year and how new people from WWE have made their way over to AEW.

“Yeah, I do [have big plans for 2024],” Baker said when asked at the appearance. “Just growing as a wrestler and performer and learning what works and what doesn’t work. With all the new talent coming in and new talent I get to work with, and new coaches and new people coming over from WWE, new brains and minds we get to pick.”

She continued, “You’re really doing yourself a huge disservice if you’re not constantly asking everybody around you for help. The help in AEW is growing and growing. For me personally, I can’t wait to get back in the ring, have [a mic] in my hand and cut some promos. Stay tuned.”

Check out the complete appearance at SXSW.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.