Brock Lesnar And Vince McMahon Not Included In The WWE 2k24 Roster Reveal

WWE and 2K Games announced the full WWE 2K24 roster on Wednesday. However, Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon are not involved, as WWE has recently distanced itself from them.

This follows the sex trafficking lawsuit filed against McMahon and WWE, which names a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion. On the same day that the suit was made public, the Wall Street Journal identified Lesnar as the former champion.

As a result, WWE dropped Lesnar from upcoming events such as the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40.

The company removed him from the WWE 2K Supercard mobile game and the WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania edition cover. WWE has also removed Lesnar from the intro video package for its weekly television shows.