Bron Breakker Reacts To His Impressive Showing In WWE Royal Rumble Match

Bron Breakker had a hell of a showing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event on Saturday night.

Following the show, WWE broadcast team member Cathy Kelley caught up with the former WWE NXT Champion backstage at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. to ask him about his experience.

“I feel very grateful right now,” he said. “What an opportunity tonight was for me to make a statement, and I thought I did that tonight 100%. Things didn’t go my way, but I’m not done with the Judgment Day by any means.”

Breakker continued, “Tonight, I proved that I belong on the main roster. This is my home now, and I’m ready for the work. I’m ready to prove to my peers and to the people and to everyone out there who believes in me that this is where I belong. This is what I was born to do, and I’m here. I’m ready to go. Maybe get back to the Judgment Day.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.