Bron Breakker Reveals Favorite Spear So Far

WWE star Bron Breakker appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show to discuss several topics. One of the highlights was whether his spear to Carlito during the April 7th episode of RAW is his favorite spear so far, or if he prefers the double spear he delivered to both Dominik Mysterio and Carlito.

Breakker said, “It’s tough to say. I always like running from a distance away. The Carlito one is maybe more my favorite because we started doing that…when I first got called up, I remember one night I think I speared Sheamus or Kaiser outside of the ring. I was like, ‘Where am I coming from?’ There is usually a path to the side of the stage, and they were like, ‘You’re just going to come from the ramp.’ I wouldn’t have to slow down or jump a wall or anything. Stu, legendary cameraman, he’s the man. I remember him catching me coming out. I just blew by him. I don’t know if the crew had already planned it or not, but it seemed like they were going to catch me on one, switch to the other guy, and catch the whole shot. It seemed like it was something that happened where I blew by Stu, and they were like, ‘Oh, we missed it.’ They went to this one up top, and that ended up becoming my thing. ‘Bron camera.’”

