Bron Breakker Says His Respect for His Father Continues to Grow

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker is looking forward to sharing his pro wrestling journey with his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner.

Breakker recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, who stated that Breakker will most likely join the main roster following WrestleMania 39 Weekend this year, where he is expected to defend against Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver. A call-up would require Breakker to adapt to the demanding travel schedule of a main roster Superstar, which Rick is all too familiar with. Breakker spoke about his legendary father.

“He traveled all over the world, and now I’m getting a taste of what he did,” Breakker said. “My respect for him keeps growing. He’s been super supportive of my career, too. He’s a coach, he’s there to talk about the business, and he’s a great dad. I’m excited to go through this with him.”

Rick celebrated with his son after Breakker won the NXT Title from Tommaso Ciampa at the NXT New Year’s Evil event in January 2022. Rick was also present during Breakker’s feud with Joe Gacy. Last year, Breakker and his uncle, Scott Steiner, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.