Bruce Prichard On What It Takes To Become The Greatest Worker In The World

WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard recently took to an episode of his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including what it takes to become the greatest worker in the world.

Prichard said, “Guys that wanted to be in the NFL, couldn’t make it, well your next bet is Canadian Football League. So, if you’re on that side of the world, Stu Hart and Calgary Wrestling was on TV in the off-season, so [they’d say] ‘I’m going to go over here and learn to wrestle.’” “He [Junkyard Dog] had charisma, he was the s**ts, but he had charisma. And Stu would get him booked. Stu got him up. Then he comes down and Watts makes him the Junkyard Dog. Big nasty heel. But holy s**t did he have charisma!”

“To me, the greatest worker in the world is the guy who knows how to draw. I don’t give a s**t if it’s an 18-star match in the Tokyo Dome, it doesn’t matter, draw money. Draw money and you’re a great worker.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.