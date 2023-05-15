Bruce Prichard Says Savio Vega “Could Do It All” In WWE

Bruce Prichard is a big Savio Vega supporter.

Following the appearance by the WWE legend in the San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest at WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico, Savio Vega was the subject of some conversation on the latest episode of the “Something to Wrestle” podcast with Bruce Prichard.

During the episode, Prichard sang the praises of the former longtime WWE veteran.

“Savio was a utility guy, man. Savio could do it all,” Prichard said. “Kwang, Savio Vega, man, could do it all. He was a utility guy that could be anywhere on the card, heel, or babyface, and always deliver.”

Later in the show, Prichard spoke about Vega being incredibly likable behind-the-scenes during his tenure with WWE, while at the same time, being someone other wrestlers wouldn’t want to mess with.

“Everybody also liked working with Savio because he was easier to work with,” Prichard said. “He was solid, and he could go. He was one of those guys. A stand-up human being would never want to mess with.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Something to Wrestle” podcast with Bruce Prichard by visiting Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.