Bryan Danielson Addresses Kazuchika Okada Possibly Signing With AEW

Over the weekend, it was reported that Kazuchika Okada is set to make his AEW debut after finishing his remaining NJPW dates. While speaking with Tokyo Sports, Bryan Danielson commented on Okada possibly signing with AEW.

“Of course I want him to come to AEW. Fans all over the world know how great Okada is. Both WWE and AEW are major players, but I hope he comes to AEW.”

“If he went to WWE, they might have him start with (third brand) NXT like Shinsuke (Nakamura) to adapt to the American style, but it’s already completed. Okada doesn’t need that. He’s one of the best wrestlers in the world right now, so he should just come to the United States without changing anything.”